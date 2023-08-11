Legendary Cal Receiver Sean Dawkins Dead At 52

Wide receiver Sean Dawkins, a legendary figure at Cal and 9-year veteran of the NFL, has passed away at the age of 52. Dawkins began his football career with the Cal Golden Bears in 1990. While he saw limited action in his freshman year, Dawkins was part of a Cal team that won its first Bowl Game since 1938. The following season, Dawkins got more looks and helped Cal reach #7 in the CNN/USA Today Coaches Poll, the school’s highest mark since 1950. While the Golden Bears regressed in his junior year, going 4-7, Dawkins shone individually. He had 1070 yards and 14 touchdowns. Declaring for the NFL Draft after the season, Dawkins left Cal as the career and single-season leader in receiving touchdowns, records that still stand to this day.

Drafted 16th overall by the Colts in 1993, Dawkins settled into a utility role with the team. He would leave the Colts after the 1997 season, joining the Saints for a year before heading to Seattle. After two seasons in the PNW, Dawkins joined the Jaguars in 2001. He left the NFL behind after a training camp cut with the Vikings in 2002. After pro football, Dawkins pursued a career in real estate before later training to become a police officer. He was inducted into the Cal Hall of Fame in 2005.

Sports World Mourns Sean Dawkins

A number of notable figures publicly mourned Dawkins’ passing on social media. “Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened,” wrote Colts owner Jim Irsay. Meanwhile, Cal alum Jason Kidd also shared his grief. “Heartbroken over the tragic loss of Sean Dawkins, a true legend of the @Cal Bear community. His remarkable talent brought joy to fans and inspired many. Our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sean. 🙏 #ForeverACalBear #RIPSeanDawkins.” Kidd, now the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, was a freshman during Dawkins’ junior year.

Dawkins is a forgotten gem of the 1990s. Playing 140 games, he totaled 6291 yards and 25 touchdowns. He helped the Colts reach an AFC Championship game and by all accounts, was a great teammate. But perhaps he will be missed most by the Cal Bear community in Berkeley. He helped the Bears shake the label of a national laughing stock and became a shining light when their time atop the podium quickly went away. Rest in peace, Sean.

