The Weeknd’s Bizarre Coffee Promo Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

When you think of The Weeknd, you think of his vocal abilities, his creative discography, his gargantuan shows, and probably like two hundred other things before you think of coffee. The Canadian superstar baffled many of his fans on Instagram when he promoted Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee on his page. Moreover, it’s a video with nine different panels à la “The Brady Bunch” with some pouring, cups, spoons, and packaging. Regardless of how good or not the brand is, many wondered why Abel Tesfaye is now a coffee spokesperson. It’s a good hustle, though, and he seems like the kind of person who wouldn’t team up for something as random as this if he didn’t have good reason to.

“Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee is more than just instant coffee,” The Weeknd captioned his post. “It’s a chance to awaken creativity. It offers high-quality, exceptional flavor with ease, giving you the freedom to venture into a world of coffee drinks, cocktails, and culinary. Use Craft Instant Coffee as an elevated ingredient and begin exploring the possibilities.” If that’s what’s fueled amazing projects like After Hours and House Of Balloons, I’ll take five extra-large boxes.

The Weeknd Confuses Fans With His Coffee Promo

Of course, it’s not like the XO icon is a stranger to extracurricular endeavors and promotions outside of his music. In fact, we probably got the biggest (and most hated on) example of that this year with his HBO series “The Idol.” Nevertheless, fans were puzzled at this new move. “Please give a round of applause to the social media agency that can’t plan,” one fan commented cruelly. “Why u randomly promoting coffee bro,” someone added, with another clapping back with “You know nothing about coffee if you promoting instant coffee!”

Meanwhile, a lot of people also theorized that someone could’ve hacked his account, and the jury’s out on whether that would be funnier than if he meant it. Still, he would likely take it in stride, especially if he likes a good cup of Joe. After all, it’s not like he would respond to people who don’t like his show– I mean, coffee… right? Jokes aside, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on The Weeknd.

