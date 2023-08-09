Jalen Green: The High-Flying NBA Rookie Making Waves

The prestigious NBA league is the most coveted and competitive in basketball, and Jalen Green is set to make his mark. The rising youngster has proven to be a wonderkid, quickly dominating the sport. Furthermore, he’s reigniting the thrill of the classic rookie come-up. With the world ahead of him, Green is currently killing it.

Green recently made headlines after being seen with media personality Draya Michele. Naturally, this has caused a bit of an uproar online due to their 17-year age difference. However, this doesn’t take away from the star’s shine, as his skills on the court are exceptional.

Background & Ascent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during the 2021 NBA rookie photo shoot on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Born on February 9, 2022, in Merced, California, Jalen Green is a rising basketball prodigy and one to watch. Known for his scoring prowess and exceptional athleticism, the basketball player gained popularity as a top high school recruit. Now, the 21-year-old is regarded by many as having the potential to become a future NBA superstar. Thankfully, and most importantly, his track record since being drafted supports this claim.

His career can be traced back to high school, where he played various sports but quickly gained recognition for his more-than-average basketball skills. He solely focused on basketball afterward. While in school, he participated in numerous national title basketball tournaments and showcases. There, he never passed on the opportunity to exhibit his scoring ability and versatility on the court. It was also during this that he started gaining the attention of scouts.

As a sophomore, Jalen Green helped lead his high school to a state championship in 2018. Furthermore, his exceptional performance earned him MVP honors. All in all, he was ranked as one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country. Due to his stature, position, and playing style, Green has been compared to his idol, basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

NBA G League & Professional Career

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 8: Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Toronto Raptors. During the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 8, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Following his ranking as a top high school basketball prospect, and the prominence of the title, Jalen Green received various offers from many basketball programs. When he was 18, he was ranked the top shooting guard in the recruiting class of 2020. In April 2020, Green decided to bypass college basketball, despite the numerous offers. He instead joined the NBA G League Ignite team. The team was founded in 2020, and on the same day the program was announced, Green became its first member.

His time spent in the G League proved highly effective. The program served as a pathway for Green and other elite prospects to develop their skills and prepare for the NBA Draft while receiving professional coaching. Former NBA player Brian Shaw was the head coach of the Ignite team. Green’s time with the G League showcased his undeniable talent and potential even more. The player regularly displayed his impressive skill set and scoring ability against the competition. This further solidified his status as a top prospect for the 2021 NBA Draft.

After entering the 2021 NBA Draft, Green was selected as the second overall pick by the Houston Rockets, a very impressive accomplishment. His selection marked a significant milestone in the young star’s career, as he successfully transitioned from being a lauded prospect to a bona fide professional NBA player.

Green’s Future In The NBA

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Toyota Center on October 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The charismatic and confident player already establishes himself as a force to be reckoned with in the league. He has maintained impressive career statistics since he joined the Rockets in 2021, contributing significantly to the team’s victories. He also does not seem to be stepping on the brakes. On the contrary, Green’s future in the NBA holds immense promise, and the star is on a trajectory to become one of the greats.

[via]