Gillie Da Kid Slams American Airlines Over Canceled Flight: “They Treat You Like Sh*t”

Gillie Da Kid called out American Airlines in a lengthy rant on Instagram, Tuesday, after the cancelation of his flight plans left him stranded in Europe. The Milllion Dollaz Worth of Game host explained the situation while criticizing the airline in a video post. The company apparently gave his first-class tickets away after overbooking the flight and won’t be able to get him out of Madrid until Thursday.

“American Airlines, man, I’m an Executive Platinum member. Executive. Platinum. I fly three times a week man on American Airlines,” he began his video. “You know they oversold the flight and gave our tickets away, man? I was first class, man. Now they’re saying they ain’t got a flight back until Thursday.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Gillie Da Kid and Wallo attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

He continued: “American Airlines, is this how y’all treat your Executive Platinum members? I’m confused, man. I’m in Madrid and y’all gave my flights away. My first class flights away. What is it American Airlines? I’m confused. The people at the desk they treat you like shit. They tell you they can’t do nothing for you. What’s going on American Airlines? I’m an Executive Platinum Member. I think that’s the highest. I need to get the fuck out of here tomorrow.”

It’s not the first time that Gillie has torn into American Airlines for their treatment of him as a passenger. Back in 2022, he slammed the airline for allegedly racially profiling him before he could board a plane. “Plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only black man is ask[ed] does he have illegal narcotics in his bag,” Gillie wrote on Instagram. “U pick the wrong n***a today buddy @americanair.” He included a video of an officer singling him out on a flight while claiming that he smelled like drugs.

