Stormzy & Calvin Harris Planning Collaboration: Report

Stormzy and Calvin Harris are reportedly planning to collaborate after hitting it off in Ibiza, last month. According to the Sunday Mirror, the two artists bonded during Harris’ celebrations at the nightclub, Ushuaia.

“Stormzy’s admired Calvin for a long time. Both are huge fans of the dance capital, with Stormzy previously holding his #MerkyFestival at Ibiza Rocks. Stormzy’s been surprising everyone by dropping songs on almost a weekly basis. But so far, he hasn’t made it to the top spot with his collaborators. Ibiza is the perfect setting to let their creative juices come together. They’ll work on a project next time he’s there.”

Stormzy In Concert

BENICASSIM, SPAIN – JULY 13: Stormzy performs on stage during day 1 of Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB) on July 13, 2017 in Benicassim, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

Stormzy released his latest album, This Is What I Mean, back in November 2022. Across the tracklist, he collaborated with numerous artists including Sampha, NAO, Amaarae, Black Sherif, and several more. The project was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2023 Brit Awards.

A source for The Sun has already stated that Stormzy is gearing up to release more new music. “Stormzy isn’t resting on his laurels and has been writing and recording new songs already,” the source told the outlet. “Artistically he seems to be the strongest and most creative he has ever been. Stormzy has been doing some stuff at Qube studios in London. He registered a new track on a songwriting database earlier this month. The track is called ‘Fire’ and it’s been pegged as a potential hit.”

The report echoes similar remarks made by Stormzy’s frequent collaborator, producer PRGRSHN. According to the Daily Star, he recently said: “We’re always trying to stay creative and make new music. You might see him sooner rather than later, I’m not sure. Ultimately he’s an artist that has to be inspired so once he’s inspired there will be new music for sure.” Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

