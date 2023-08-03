Busta Rhymes Recalls Tupac Shakur Choking An Audio Engineer

Busta Rhymes has been circulating in the music news for the past few days and for good reason. He recently graced the issue of Men’s Health as part of the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. In this feature, Busta and other fellow rappers, 50 Cent, Common, and others were asked to talk about their personal mental health battles throughout their careers. Other questions naturally came up during their interviews and Busta shared a one-of-a-kind story from his past during the late 90s.

He retold a story about the effervescent icon and close friend, Tupac Shakur. “I had an incredible relationship with Pac,” says Busta. “Me and Pac been friends from early Leaders days. Before he put out his s**t, when he was still dancing with Digital Underground.” That is where this tale comes into play, back during a college show.

How Did This Happen?

CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes harkens back to the unforgettable memory saying, “We doing a college show somewhere on the West Coast, and Digital Underground, [Tupac] was still with them.” He goes on, “We get to the soundcheck late, so the sound man was kind of turning off the equipment and was like, “’Y’all kind of missed your window for the soundcheck.’” Tupac had overheard the conversation so, Busta continues, “Tupac starts choking this motherf***er.”

So, the Leaders of the New School had to interject because they were afraid Tupac would get them kicked off the show. Funny enough, Tupac proclaimed the group to be “legends” even with just one album out at the time. How much Tupac history do you know? What is your reaction to this story? Be sure to give us your thoughts and knowledge down in the comments section. Stay locked in with HNHH daily for all the latest on hip-hop history, as well as news, and updates around the genre.

