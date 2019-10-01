Over the past few weeks, the Tekashi 6ix9inecase has unfolded with plenty of twists and turns. The rapper took the stand to testify against the two men accused of kidnapping him in 2018. Although 6ix9ine took the stand and gave the government the type of information they needed, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, one of the alleged kidnappers, has maintained his innocence. He said that the alleged kidnapping was solely a publicity stunt to help 6ix9ine boost his profile.

The government responded in court during their closing statements, saying that setting up a kidnapping as a publicity stunt for 6ix9ine didn't make sense since it would be embarrassing for the rapper.

"Danny didn’t care if the stunt could be taken as embarrassing, he thought it was believable," Ellison said in the statement to Complex. "He said it would even make some people feel bad for him, which was good after all the trolling he had done. It worked, even Shotti bought it."

The statement also points out that prosecutors left out the bit where federal officials reportedly promised to bring him home in a few weeks if he corroborated with their story. The statement also alleged that Ellison's arrest was deemed "business, not personal" by authorities.

"These prosecutors are relying more on the jurors’ bias towards gang culture than they are on real evidence," Camille Cushman said. "They’ve been forcing puzzle pieces together that clearly don’t fit."