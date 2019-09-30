It's not always worth it to peruse through the comments section on Instagram but sometimes, you stumble upon a gem like this. 50 Cent may not be ready to make an official announcement but he's heard the rumors and he's willing to confirm that, yes, he is working on an upcoming project involving the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine and his Nine Trey Blood gang.

The last couple of weeks have been pretty crazy in terms of 6ix9ine-related news. The controversial Brooklyn-born rapper has been tied up in all kinds of headlines pertaining to his alleged kidnappers' trial. When he took the witness stand, 69 called out a number of people, throwing everybody under the bus and praying that he still has a following when/if he gets out of jail. It doesn't really matter how this story turns out at this point. Any conclusion will be a fitting end to this yearlong saga, which would essentially make a perfect film plot. 50 Cent recognizes that and after spending years in television and movie production, he's ready to take on a new project: the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Fif has inside knowledge about the kid, having served as his music "dad" for a few months. In the comments to his latest social upload, Fiddy basically confirmed that he will be putting his energy into a new biopic about his rainbow-haired friend. "I'm working boy," he wrote in response to a fan who asked if the rumors were true. While his exact role in the production is presently unknown, we can probably expect some updates within the next few months.

