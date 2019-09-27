Tekashi 6ix9ine finally took the stand last week but ever since he came into the game, his career has sounded like a movie. He ruffled a lot of feathers in the industry including major players like J. Prince, and many members of the media such as Ebro. Now, we all know that 6ix9ine snitched but the thing about his case is that it confirmed what many people thought all along -- he's not actually a gang member.

The details that have been released in 6ix9ine's case have been shocking -- everything from having an informant in Tr3yway long before Tekashi to implicating Jim Jones, Cardi B, and more. While there are many different pieces to the puzzle that is Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ebro theorized that perhaps 6ix9ine has been an informant for the government all along. Ebro said 6ix9ine worked for the Greenpoint Youth Court when he was younger before he shifted to 6ix9ine's conflicting gang ties. Ebro also pointed out that 6ix9ine already had a music career before being affiliated with the Nine Trey Bloods.

All three co-hosts discussed that, for one, it's weird that 6ix9ine confirmed Jim Jones and Cardi B were gang members, saying that he was helping build cases against the artist. They also discussed the recent report that 6ix9ine reportedly will be turning down WPP to return to his career.

"He's helping build cases. And he's saying 'I don't need witness protection, I still have money, and I'll still be able to pay for security,'" Ebro said. "Remember that piece because not only is he telling the streets, 'Yo, y'all soft, duke, you can't touch me,' but he's also saying because I'm a fed. I'm a federal agent now. I'm an informant. And I'm still going to put out music that people are going to stream because I still have support from the industry that financed me getting to this point in the first place."

Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez unpack a lot. Do you think they have a point? Sound off in the comments.