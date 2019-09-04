Tekashi 6ix9ine is a polarizing figure these days. Those who heavily uphold the golden rule of "no snitching" have written off the rapper as a snitch so his chances of bouncing back from his incarceration are slim (unless he launches a podcast). Earlier this year, it was revealed that he was cooperating with the feds in his federal investigation into the alleged crimes committed by the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. As more of the co-defendants have copped plea deals, some haven't which means that 6ix9ine will have to take the stand.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

According to XXL, Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to testify against two co-defendants and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods affiliates as the trial is expected to commence next week. Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack have been accused by prosecutors of committing several gang-related crimes including kidnapping and robbing 6ix9ine. Both men were indicted in relation to the racketeering conspiracy charges including using and holding firearms. The firearms charges against Ellison is reportedly related to 6ix9ine's alleged kidnapping.

6ix9ine should very well be taking the stand next week even though his name isn't written down in documents. The information suggests 6ix9ine will be testifying based on the prosecutions listing of CW-2 being kidnapped on July 22nd as well as the prosecutions asking the defense team to disregard the rapper's sexual misconduct conviction.

The thing is, Ellison's lawyer has already told publications that the kidnapping was solely a publicity stunt to garner buzz for the rapper's album. We'll have to see how this pans out in court.