50 Cent did an interview this week where he admitted that he wouldn't work with Tekashi 6ix9ine in the future and, surprisingly, he has earned a response from the rainbow-haired rapper himself.

Keeping his trolling at a minimum since his prison release, 6ix9ine has not been very active on social media. Aside from announcing the release date for his return single, he hasn't been doing much to stir the pot. Until now, that is.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

After 50 Cent claimed that he would not work with 6ix9ine, the Brooklyn rapper hit back with his own response, dissing Fif and attacking his parenting skills.

"Won't be the first time 50 abandons his son....... lemme just mind my business," wrote 6ix9ine in a comment on The Shade Room. He added a tea emoji for good measure.

For context, 69 is referring to 50 Cent's oldest son Marquise Jackson, who the rapper disowned several years ago after a heated battle with his baby mama Shaniqua Tompkins. Several weeks ago, Fif even said that he would rather call 6ix9ine his son before his own biological son Marquise.

Do you think this will set off a feud between the two former friends? Who would have imagined 6ix9ine's first beef upon his return to be against 50 Cent?