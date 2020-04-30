Several weeks ago, 50 Cent said that he would rather call 6ix9ine his son before his own biological child Marquise Jackson. The disturbing comment rubbed people the wrong way and got them thinking about the nature of his relationship with the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper. During a new interview with Big Boy via video call, Fif cleared up the status of his relationship with 6ix9ine, noting that the two will likely never work together again.

"I wouldn’t work with him. What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up," said 50 Cent, shutting down any possible reconciliation. The two were formerly close friends, popping up on each other's social media pages regularly.

He continued by stating that he understands why Tekashi told on his former associates, explaining that he doesn't think it will hurt his career in the long run.



"Remember I told you I understood why he did what he did?" asked Fif. "When you say he’s not a gang member or he’s not this kinda guy, but you slept with his baby’s mother and you gonna do something to his mother—tell any traditional kid, tell actual consumers of music in middle America that’s gonna buy the actual CD, that hits the button—tell them that somebody slept with my girlfriend and had intentions of hurting my mom. And you want me to do 40 years for them?"

Fiddy has a good point. Shotti, Tekashi's manager, was accused of sleeping with his daughter's mother Sara Molina, which he references in the interview. However, people will still be angry at 69 for breaking street code.

Listen to his remarks at the 23:12 mark below.

