Even after the trial against Tekashi 6ix9ine's alleged kidnappers has ended, we're still being provided tons of information pertaining to the complicated case. Both Harv and Mack have been sentenced and we're currently waiting to find out the fate of 6ix9ine himself but before then, we're busy dissecting all the leaked phone calls and videos that have surfaced in recent months. Complex has been vigilant in reporting the trial and, on their Snapchat page, they reportedly unearthed a brand new wiretap of Tekashi's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan threatening to fire shots at the rapper's family.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

In the audio clips making their way around the internet, Shotti can be heard on the phone, speaking about the Nine Trey situation and how Tekashi 6ix9ine is "maturing." He tries to convince somebody that the rapper isn't "changing" but that he'll need to be careful in the streets because you "can't be the King of New York if you're dead." He then goes on to speak about the star's family, noting that he'll do the deed himself if times get tough.

"Sara [Molina]'s been moving around in cars. I will fucking, I will shoot Sara, n***a," says Shotti about the mother of 69's daughter in the leaked audio. "I'm the one who raised Harv, n***a. We don't give a fuck about women, children, kids."

For what it's worth, DJ Akademiks has noted that Shotti is NOT actually threatening to shoot anybody and that he's actually sticking up for 6ix9ine here. How do you interpret the message? Listen below.

