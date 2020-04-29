As a guest on Big Boy's Neighborhood this week, 50 Cent answered five quarantine-specific questions in a rapid-fire manner, spilling the beans on who he would not let into his home during the lockdown and who he would risk his own health to save if he had one protective mask left.

Calling into the radio show, 50 Cent was asked if there was a rapper that he would lock the door on during this pandemic and his response may be surprising to some.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Probably Roddy Ricch," said Fiddy after hesitating a touch. "He's too popular. It's too many kids around, too many germs."

During the same interview, Fif was asked if he would break quarantine for anybody in particular, to which he responded that, at this point, he would leave the house for half of the "models" on Instagram.

Then, the toughest question came. Big Boy asked the star a hypothetical query that would reveal all there is to know about his bond with Eminem and Dr. Dre.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"There's one mask. Quarantine is going down. There's two people and you can only give one mask. You see Dr. Dre and you see Eminem. Who do you give that one mask to?" asked Big Boy.

"That's a foul question," complained Fif. "I'd give Em the mask and I'd give Dre my own mask. If I had a mask on, I would give him mine."

That was the best possible answer he could have given. Absolutely no damage was done.

Watch below.