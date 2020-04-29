It looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally ready to unleash some new music on the world.

After being released from prison earlier this year, the controversial Brooklyn rapper has been laying low, working on two new albums as he remains on home confinement. He has had to request special permission from the judge to film new music videos in his own backyard and, today, he learned that he got the green light. It didn't take long for him to drop a major release date, solidifying his return to the fray.

Whether you've missed him or not, you already know that there will be a lot of attention on 6ix9ine's musical return when he decides to drop. According to his latest update on Instagram, that return is coming very soon.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"You ready?" wrote 6ix9ine on Instagram Stories, marking one of the only times he has surfaced online since his prison release. "May 8th."

While he doesn't specify that he will be dropping a new music video or single on May 8, it's pretty safe to assume that that's exactly what he's hinting at. Especially after getting the green light from the judge.

Earlier this week, an unreleased song called "Bently" leaked from 6ix9ine. Could that be his return effort?

Will you be tuning in to the new song? Don't lie, we know you'll all be curious.