The rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine might be one of the greatest cautionary tales in social media culture in recent times. The rapper skyrocketed to fame in a matter of weeks. Within six months, he was the self-described "hottest artist in the world" with co-signs from artists like Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, as well as several Billboard-charting records to his name that hit the top 40.

Now that the rapper's trial has ended and he was officially sentenced to 24 months behind bars with time serves, Spotify and Complex have teamed up to release their new trailer for Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story podcast. Sharing the trailer, Angie Martinez narrates his rise to stardom from Danny Hernandez, deli meat clerk to the federal case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The podcast will include exclusive interviews and an in-depth look into his life from some people that knew him or had some sort of involvement with him.

In related news, the rapper recently had his request to do the rest of his bid in home confinement denied. After taking the stand, the rapper compromised his own safety and asked the judge if he can finish the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. Due to the severity of his crimes, the judge made it clear that 6ix9ine will remain in jail.

Peep the trailer for Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine story below.