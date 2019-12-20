Several months ago, it was announced that a Snapchat docuseries about Tekashi 6ix9ine and his controversial ways was in production. This week, the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper has ruled the entertainment news circuit, mostly because people were convinced he would be released from prison. Unfortunately for the artist and his fans, he will need to sit behind bars for another eleven months, learning his sentence on Wednesday morning. Coinciding with his sentencing trial, Snap will officially be launching their series about 6ix9ine tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21. Featuring interviews from Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, DJ Akademiks, Anuel AA, DJ Drama, and many others, people are likely most excited to hear from DJ Pvnch. Serving as 69's personal DJ during his career, this is the only interview that he has given about Tek, getting personal and revealing information that was previously unknown about the rapper. We're bringing you an exclusive sneak peek into what he had to say about the feud between 6ix9ine and Brooklyn rapper Casanova in the first episode.

When Casanova released "Set Trippin," fans assumed that the track contained subliminal bars against 6ix9ine and, when the song was being marketed as a diss record by a third party, the internet began going crazy. After Tekashi publicly called out Cas at Club Freq in New York, their beef reached a boiling point. What we didn't know was that Pvnch was trying to diffuse the situation the entire time.

"I was talking to Casanova every single day," revealed DJ Pvnch. "The internet was pushing a beef and Tekashi was getting revved up. [After 6ix9ine clapped back at Casanova], I just remember putting my head down and being like, 'Tekashi, I'm trying to fix this and now you're publicly antagonizing.'"

