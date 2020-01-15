Tekashi 6ix9inegot off easy during the federal guns and racketeering case. The rapper was initially facing decades behind bars but his willingness to cooperate with law enforcement worked in his favor. The judge announced that 6ix9ine would be given a two-year sentence with time served, meaning that he could very well be out by August 2020.

According to TMZ, the rapper is now asking the judge to allow him to finish the remainder of his 24-month sentence under home confinement of in a community correctional facility. As you'd expect, the rapper is currently shook for his own safety and feels that he's at risk of being harmed. This is entirely due to the fact that he testified against the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. The fact that the private jail he's in is filled with many other Blood members isn't making him feel any safer.

6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazarro, recently filed the documents asking the judge to consider allowing 6ix9ine to wrap up the rest of his sentence at home. Seeing as how the judge already took it easy on 6ix9ine, it's unclear whether they'll be willing to release 6ix9ine sooner than they expected.

We will have to see how this all pans out for Tekashi 6ix9ine in the end. Are you looking forward to his release in 2020? Sound off in the comments.