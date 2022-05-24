Four years ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Fat Joesat down for a conversation. 6ix9ine visited Joe on his podcast and during the chat, the Rap veteran did his best to instill some street wisdom into the viral rapper. At the time, 6ix9ine was involved in one of his many ongoing beefs with his peers and was running around with the Nine Trey crew, and Fat Joe told him to keep his nose clean or else he would find himself in some serious legal trouble because the authorities are always on guard.

Since that time, Joe has gone on to disparage 6ix9ine due to not only Tekashi's legal issues and snitching controversy, but because he has gone on to insult artists that have passed on. The topic was brought up during Fat Joe's appearance with Math Hoffa and the New York hitmaker explained why he wants nothing to do with 6ix9ine.

"I'mma just be honest with you... This n*gga's a sucka," said Joe. "He's a p*ssy, he's a sucka, a b*tch. [And] I ain't drink. I'm dead serious."

"This type of sh*t this n*gga doin', I'm convinced he wanna die," Joe continued. "I don't wish it on him or nothin' like that, but I'm convinced he's miserable in his body. He can't look in the mirror." Someone else interjected to say that 6ix9ine "gotta be" living in despair. Fat Joe said he doesn't know for sure because some people "snitch for a living" and are just fine. "Some n*ggas snitch on they mother!"

"So the man snitch... I don't like the taunting. I tried to tell him," he continued. "I didn't know if he really did it. I didn't know what was going on. The crazy sh*t is when I talked to him in that interview, I talked to him off the air and he lied to me and told me, 'Yo, this is just an image. I'm frontin'.' He told me that in front of Shottie and them n*ggas. They was standing right there with him!... 'I'm not a gangster, this is all promotion.'"

Joe claimed that he warned him about "really doing stuff" in the streets because "you're gonna go to jail." Elsewhere he added, "It's about keeping it real with your people. This right now is when keeping it real goes wrong."

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine has responded to Joe's recent comments.

"Fat Joe is jealous of 69. 69 has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career... Fat Joe said I was miserable and want to die? Fat Joe is miserable and wants to die because Fat Joe doesn't have half of what 69 has in money and cars. Fat Joe said I'm not a gangster, it was all for promotion? That's fake news. What's his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He's lying."

Watch Fat Joe speak about Tekashi 6ix9ine below.

