Tekashi 6ix9ine is indisputably one of the most controversial figures in hip-hop history. Ever since his high-profile federal RICO case that he walked away from with minimal jail time by cutting a deal with the feds, the derogatory "snitch" label has been attached to his image. He's landed in many pubic feuds with other rappers since his release, continuing to shift public favor away from him. In a moment of vulnerability, the rapper opened up about struggling to find happiness lately.

Sharing footage of himself in the Dominican Republic on Saturday (April 3) with an associate handing out cash and posing with fans, he offered a bit of transparency to fans about where he's been. To all my fans I love you ... I’m sorry I been away from music," began the rapper in the caption of the post.

He went on to confess, "In all reality I’m not happy. The fame and the money doesn’t mean anything to me because it doesn’t bring me joy. I say all this because when your chasing your dreams in life remember God comes first."

"Never lose sight of that. He blesses you in life because he sees the good in your heart and with that blessing you learn to bless others. I will continue my journey to find happiness within myself and find the joy I once had," finished the Brooklyn native.

Usually one to be incredibly active on social media, his last post on Instagram was in early March. He also has stayed out of getting into it with other artists online, which makes sense with the revelation.

His first and only single of the year "ZAZA" arrived in February and he's yet to release a follow-up since. Do you think 6ix9ine could possibly be hinting at stepping out of the public eye for good? Let us know down in the comments.