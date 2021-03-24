It's unclear where this rumor began or how it circulated but allegedlyTekashi 6ix9ine told Bobby Shmurda that he was paid half a million dollars for his appearance on the Breakfast Club and continues to earn residuals. Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee dispelled these rumors on their morning radio show today.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

As the trio discussed Bobby Shmurda's parole conditions, Charlamagne brought up the rumor that an artist told Bobby Shmurda that they were still getting paid off of their interview. "Salute to Bobby Shmurda, too, man. Aye, Bobby, that artist lied to you. The Breakfast Club does not pay for interviews," said Charlamagne before Envy told him that he had to explain the situation. "There's an artist that told Bobby Shmurda that he got paid half a million dollars to do a Breakfast Club interview and that he gets residuals, royalties from the YouTube interview."

"He's a god damn liar," declared Envy while Angela Yee pressed them to ID the rapper. "Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly told Bobby Shmurda we paid him $300 thousand." Charlamagne clarified that it's unclear if 6ix9ine told Bobby personally. "First of all, I was like Bobby Shmurda talks to Tekashi?" asked Yee.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Charlamagne said that it was actually $500K and that never in the history of the Breakfast Club has an artist received payment for an interview, let alone residuals from YouTube views.

Check out the clip below with the 6ix9ine bit starting at the 19:45 min. mark.