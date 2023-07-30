Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Jade Ice” Official Photos

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 is back.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Jade Ice” Official Photos

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 is a popular basketball sneaker loved by sneaker enthusiasts. As the third iteration of the Cosmic Unity line, it continues to impress with its style and performance. Designed with sustainability in mind, the shoe incorporates recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly choice. Featuring a comfortable fit and cushioning, the Cosmic Unity 3 ensures a smooth ride for various activities. Its durable construction allows for long-lasting wear, perfect for both on and off the court.

The design includes a unique color scheme and branding, making it stand out in the sneaker world. Whether you’re a basketball player or simply a fan of stylish sneakers, the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 offers a versatile and fashionable option for your footwear collection. With its focus on sustainability and performance, the Cosmic Unity 3 showcases Nike’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. It’s a great choice for those seeking both style and substance in their sneakers.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” Exclusive Photos

“Jade Ice” Nike Cosmic Unity 3

Nike Cosmic Unity 3
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a textured blue rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The upper features intricate mesh in a jade ice colorway with gray curvy designs throughout the sneakers. Yellow accents can be found near the laces, midsole, and heel. The Nike reusable logo can be found on the heel as well as “Cosmic Unity” on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are environmentally friendly and designed with a flashy colorway. They are also built to perform and can handle all of the quick and rapid movements of basketball.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Jade Ice” is currently available for purchase at Nike retailers. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $160 at Nike. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Jade Ice
Image via Nike
Nike Cosmic Unity 3
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Vivid Sulfur” First Look

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.