Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Jade Ice” Official Photos

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 is a popular basketball sneaker loved by sneaker enthusiasts. As the third iteration of the Cosmic Unity line, it continues to impress with its style and performance. Designed with sustainability in mind, the shoe incorporates recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly choice. Featuring a comfortable fit and cushioning, the Cosmic Unity 3 ensures a smooth ride for various activities. Its durable construction allows for long-lasting wear, perfect for both on and off the court.

The design includes a unique color scheme and branding, making it stand out in the sneaker world. Whether you’re a basketball player or simply a fan of stylish sneakers, the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 offers a versatile and fashionable option for your footwear collection. With its focus on sustainability and performance, the Cosmic Unity 3 showcases Nike’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. It’s a great choice for those seeking both style and substance in their sneakers.

“Jade Ice” Nike Cosmic Unity 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a textured blue rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The upper features intricate mesh in a jade ice colorway with gray curvy designs throughout the sneakers. Yellow accents can be found near the laces, midsole, and heel. The Nike reusable logo can be found on the heel as well as “Cosmic Unity” on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are environmentally friendly and designed with a flashy colorway. They are also built to perform and can handle all of the quick and rapid movements of basketball.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Jade Ice” is currently available for purchase at Nike retailers. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $160 at Nike. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

