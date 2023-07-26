Dave East Is A “Big Fan” Of Pablo Escobar, Worked On “Fortune Favors The Bold” At His House

During a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Dave East discussed his latest album. The artist dropped Fortune Favors The Bold earlier this month, which features Jadakiss, Coi Leray, Tyga, and more. He also detailed working on the project at one of Pablo Escobar’s “stash houses” in Columbia, revealing that he’s been a supporter of the late drug lord for some time.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pablo Escobar, and I mean, not the destruction and all that or whatever, but just his mindset as far as hustling. I’m a big fan of Pablo,” he explained. “So me going out there, I felt like, ‘Bro, why we don’t just do some music out here? This is a different environment, different everything. It’s not New York, it’s not L.A., it’s not Miami, it’s just different.’” Working on music at the home of one of the most notorious cartel leaders of all time certainly is “different.” Fans have been enjoying the LP since it was released, so clearly his unique strategy paid off.

Dave East Discusses His New Album

Dave East went on to describe what it was like working at Escobar’s place. “We had the studio set up right in the crib,” he explained, “We actually stayed in one of Pablo’s stash houses. Pool inside the crib, some flavor, flavor, flavor crib. In Medellín. I did maybe 12, 13 records off the album in that house, right in the crib.“ “They had the chefs in there making breakfast, wake up, Mike already be in there making beats. We’d get to that pool in the crib, jump in the pool,” he continued.

He added that he met one of Escobar’s brothers during his stay, revealing that he’s only “got one eye.” Apparently, someone sent him “mail or something” while he was behind bars, which ended up exploding upon being opened. “To go over there and be able to get close like that, and meet his family, and be in the crib he was in and all that was dope,” Dave East says.

