Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof “Triple Black” Officially Revealed

Rain or shine these sneakers are perfect.

Ben Atkinson
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof is a stylish and functional shoe designed for all-weather wear. This sneaker features a low-top design that offers a timeless and versatile look suitable for various outfits. The shoe boasts a waterproof construction, ensuring your feet stay dry and comfortable even on rainy days. The durable materials used in its making make it a reliable choice for everyday wear and activities.

With its iconic Nike Swoosh logo and classic Air Force 1 design, this shoe stands out with a touch of sporty flair. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support and comfort, making it ideal for all-day use. Whether you’re hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof keeps you in style and ready for whatever the weather throws at you. It’s a must-have addition to any sneaker collection, blending fashion and functionality effortlessly.

The sneakers feature a blacked-out sole and midsole, as you can probably guess from the “Triple Black” name. The upper, again, is totally black but is not made with the traditional leather that the regular Air Force 1 Low wears. Instead, Nike has opted for a more protective leather and has also reduced the number of openings to block water from getting in. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and heel, again in black. Overall, these sneakers are going to hold up in some pretty tough conditions, so don’t be afraid to wear them. The all-black colorway means they can be worn with just about any outfit.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Waterproof “Triple Black” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

