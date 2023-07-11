Britney Spears has been through a lot over the last few decades. Up until recently, she had been under the control of a conservatorship. However, a judge ultimately decided to give her autonomy back. Although, since that time, Spears has continued to make some unusual appearances in the public eye. For instance, just last week she found herself beefing with the likes of Victor Wembanyama. This all occurred after she tried to get a picture of him. Originally, she accused his security detail of assaulting her.

Overall, this ended up being proven false. In video footage, Britney Spears went up to Wembanyama and tried to tap his shoulder from behind. Subsequently, a security guard put his arm up, and Spears hit herself in the face. Overall, it was a pretty embarrassing moment that has some fans questioning whether or not she is of sound body and mind. Regardless, she is now taking to Instagram again. This time, however, she is discussing her basketball skills and preconceived notions about her.

Read More: Kevin Federline Shoots Down Report That Britney Spears Is On “Meth”

Britney Spears Speaks

“Funny people see me dancing a lot … IN SCHOOL I didn’t dance or cheerlead … I was a point guard !!! I called all the plays and I was fast as hell cause I was like a mouse … I couldn’t shoot as well as I handled the ball !!! The rush of the game THE UNKNOWN … no set ups … the tricks … the FAKES … the ball … baby can f*cking play !!!” Britney Spears wrote. This is all illustrated by a video of a young boy playing basketball. This kid actually went viral as some were confused by his celebrations on the court.

Overall, this is all very bizarre. At this point, Victor Wembanyama has completely forgotten the whole thing. He is balling during Summer League and fans want to see where he goes from here. Hopefully, this saga comes to an end, sooner rather than later.

Read More: Britney Spears’ Mom Wants Her To “Make Amends” With Jamie Lynn