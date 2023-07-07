We’ve all heard the opening seconds of Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Part II”: A gas stove getting lit, clicking over and over until it turns into the cymbal beat of the song. It’s iconic and classic at this point. This became Mobb’s most popular song back in 1994. And while the stove sample is legendary, New York rapper Havoc is here to set the record straight. Via the SiriusXM radio show WkndWork, Havoc talked about how they got that sound and that the real story isn’t as cool as the myth that it came from an actual burner stove.

“You know when a myth [takes] a life of its own? You just be like, f*ck it, you don’t wanna hurt nobody’s feelings,” Havoc said in the interview. “So you just agree with the myth. I [will] be like, ‘Alright, f*ck it. Yeah, it’s from the stove.'” However, while people believe it’s a stovetop providing the sound behind the song, it’s actually a hi-hat. According to Havoc, “The truth of the matter is that the hi-hat that I used on the actual track of ‘Shook Ones’ sounds similar to a project stove.”

How Havoc Helped Make “Shook Ones, Part II”

Mobb Deep was a hip-hop duo that rose to prominence in the 90s, right when hip-hop was taking off into mainstream consumption. It consisted of Havoc and Prodigy, two rappers working off each other and creating inventive sounds, like the hi-hat “stove” on “Shook Ones, Part II.” Sadly, Prodigy passed away in 2017 due to sickle cell anemia complications. The musical artist was 42 when he died.

As for Havoc, he conducted the SiriusXM interview while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. “Shook Ones, Part II” was Mobb Deep’s most well-known track, showcased in Eminem’s movie 8 Mile. Havoc was known for creating new sounds with Mobb Deep’s music, including using a Herbie Hancock piano sample from the song “Jessica.” He slowed down the piano and altered it so that it gave an eerie vibe. He was so creative that people thought he used a real stove for the beat!

