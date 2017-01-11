urban myths
- Pop CultureHavoc Debunks Myth About Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones, Part II"Havoc has the facts about a classic By Jake Lyda
- Music50 Cent Shuts Down "White People Can't Dance" Myth With This VideoThis boy's got some serious moves.By Alex Zidel
- TVControversial "Urban Myths" Episode With White Michael Jackson Gets CancelledThe controversial episode involving a white actor playing Michael Jackson has been cancelled. By Angus Walker
- LifeMichael Jackson's Daughter & Nephew Are Sickened By Joseph Fiennes' PortrayalThe Jackson family has responded to Joseph Fiennes' controversial depiction of the late pop superstar. By Angus Walker
- LifeTwitter Is Pissed About White Joseph Fiennes Playing Michael Jackson On British TVShould a white man be allowed to play Michael Jackson (in the paler stages of his life)? Twitter says no. By Angus Walker