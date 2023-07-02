YSL rapper FN DaDealer, real name Jakobe Moody, was reportedly arrested for alleged murder this week. Moreover, the report comes from 11Alive News, who obtained court documents detailing the arrest for the killing, which took the life of 28-year-old father of two, Tremaine Glasper. He is survived by the rest of the members of his family and his two young daughters. Furthermore, Moody (who is 20 years old) is accused of provoking a shooting on June 5 at the Columbia At Mechanicsville Crossing apartment complex. Police had three suspects potentially responsible for the murder, and the search for the other two is apparently still underway.

Of course, this unfortunate development adds to the mountain of legal issues that the record label’s members face. The most obvious of these is the ongoing RICO case against several members, including its founder Young Thug. As far as his side, his defense team motioned to block a police officer from the witness stand in court. Apparently, they believe that this official would have provided false information irrelevant to the case, mainly the claim that Thug cooperated with authorities regarding information on a homicide case.

FN DaDealer Reportedly Arrested

Regardless, the case is still looking for jurors and has been in relative limbo for months, if not a year. What’s more is that its most recently delay came about because of defense attorney Eric Johnson. Police took custody of his laptop, on which they believe he allowed his client, YSL’s Christian Eppinger, to contact other members of the collective who weren’t caught up in the indictment. Until the court resolves his (for which a hearing will take place on July 12), the YSL trial is postponed.

Meanwhile, this news comes against the backdrop of Young Thug’s new album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. While many celebrated his return to music despite the circumstances, it seems like the moment became bittersweet. Given the initial nature of these reports, it’s unclear whether this arrest will tie into the RICO case. Still, stick around on HNHH for more on YSL and FN DaDealer, who joined the label at 18.

