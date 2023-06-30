A clip circulating the internet recently showcases a pet once owned by Moneybagg Yo. The rapper’s former pet may come as a surprise to some, as it’s not what one would typically expect. The clip features a white tiger, which Moneybagg Yo previously revealed he hasn’t seen in years, rolling around on the ground as a baby.

In an interview with BigBoyTV last month, Moneybagg Yo shared more about the unusual pet. He called the tiger a “stupid purchase,” revealing that he bought it in Houston when it was only a baby. The rapper said he had purchased the pet for around $15K alongside a monkey, which he later gifted to NBA YoungBoy. He explained that he only kept the pet for a couple of months before getting rid of it. The rapper says that he was on the go too much to properly care for it, and his entire team was “spooked” by the pet. Moneybagg Yo also shared that the tiger cost him a whopping $30,000 per month, just to feed it. The rapper explained that he purchased the pet more for excitement than to keep as a real pet. “I don’t even think I named it,” he revealed in the interview.

Moneybagg Yo’s White Tiger

Moneybagg Yo is hot off the release of his new mixtape Hard To Love, which he dropped earlier this month. The mixtape includes several high-profile features from Lil Durk, Future, GloRilla, and more. He dropped the first Hard To Love single, “Ocean Spray,” in May.

The rapper also just recently announced his highly-anticipated upcoming tour. The summer 2023 “Larger Than Life” tour begins in August. Moneybagg Yo is scheduled to make over 20 stops across the U.S., with notable dates in Atlanta, Chicago, Oakland, and more. The artist will be supported by Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt on the tour. The “Larger Than Life” tour will kick off on August 3 in Orlando, finishing up in Memphis in September.

