Boosie Badazz, Redman, and Erick Sermon all weighed in on the ongoing feud between Pusha T and Jim Jones on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards. Speaking with HipHopDX, the two gave their reactions to the recent battle between both rappers.

When Boosie was asked about Jones’ diss track, he replied: “No, I didn’t hear it, but I heard he didn’t like the verse right?… I don’t know [who would win]. That [battle] would be a good one though.” Redman added: “I heard some of Pusha T’s joint, but I ain’t hear Jim yet – but I know when Jim puts his mind to it, he goes in.”

Boosie at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“It wasn’t bad,” Sermon said of Jim’s diss record. “I was shocked though too because again, Jim came up late. As far as the lyrics and him spitting the rhyme, it was dope. [But] Pusha T is a real lyricist, for real.”

The battle between Jim Jones and Pusha T began back in April when Jones argued that Billboard shouldn’t have included Pusha on its “Top 50 Greatest Rappers” list. The comment stuck with Pusha, who responded by dissing Jones in a new Clipse track debuted at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show, last week. Jones eventually dropped a diss track aimed at Pusha in response.

Boosie and Redman aren’t the only ones to weigh in on the Pusha T-Jim Jones battle. Charlamagne recently said that Jones’ diss wasn’t enough to beat Pusha T. “I don’t think that’s enough,” he said. “I think if you shoot at Pusha, you just gotta go ahead and drop the nuke. You can’t just shoot. You just gotta go ahead and drop the nuke now. That’s what Pusha’s gonna do, if Pusha replies. If we’re looking at the way Pusha has replied before, Pusha gonna drop a nuke off top.”

