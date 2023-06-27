Over the weekend the BET Awards happened, presenting many of rap music’s biggest stars the chance to interact. While some like JT and Lil Uzi Vert used that opportunity to start drama, others were all love. Outside the show, Capone-N-Noreaga rapper N.O.R.E. linked up with trap pioneer Chief Keef. N.O.R.E. gave Keef his flowers for “starting the movement he did.” The pair chatted for a while and paid it off with an embrace all while observers around filmed the interaction.

When the video hit social media fans agreed with N.O.R.E.’s sentiment. Comments under a post of the video agreed with his assessment of Keef’s influence. “Started a whole movement and people dont even know,” reads one of the post’s top comments. Another explains exactly how influential he’s been. “Chief definitely deserves his flowers ! 9/10 all the artists you see today were influenced by him in some way shape or form.”

N.O.R.E. And Chief Keef Cross Paths

When N.O.R.E. is in the news these days it often has to do with other rappers he’s run into. A few weeks ago he linked up backstage with Wu-Tang Clan after a show While chatting with the group he invited them to appear on his show Drink Champs. Just a few weeks before that at a different show, he ran into a different NY legend backstage, Nas. He had just recently interviewed Nas and afterward described the entire experience as “surreal.” The pair have been seen together after a handful of shows on Nas and Wu-Tang’s current tour.

Last month N.O.R.E. gave a very rare performance. He was present for the Lovers & Friends festival where he dazzled the crowd with his set. He also implied that it could be one of his last performances before retiring from live performance entirely. Backstage at that show, he linked up with even more rappers. Video of him talking to 50 Cent and Nelly backstage popped up online in the wake of the performance. What do you think of N.O.R.E. and Chief Keef linking up backstage at the BET Awards? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: N.O.R.E Tears Up While Remembering Big Pun

[Via]