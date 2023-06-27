Artists and performers are some of the highest-paid people in the world. Still, that doesn’t mean their job is always glamorous or easy. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen an abundance of disruptive audience members causing a stir, from one man hitting Bebe Rexha in the face with a phone resulting in his arrest to, more recently, someone placing their mother’s ashes on Pink’s stage in the midst of her performance. Those instances were undeniably wild and newsworthy, but it seems a similar one that took place at a Logic concert earlier this month was passed over.

While taking the stage in Austin, Texas, mid-way through June, the “Under Pressure” rapper stopped the show to kick out a disrespectful fan whistling in the audience. “I can hear you whistling, shut the f**k up,” Logic said the first time he addressed the patron. However, when they failed to stop their antics, the entertainer became more upset. “I’m going to kick you the f**k out of here if you do not shut up. Think I’m joking? Think I’m joking? Okay, who is it? Who whistling like a b**ch?” he asked the anonymous person in the crowd.

Logic Wasn’t Met with Southern Hospitality in Austin

“Where? Where they at?… F**k you, you f**king up my show,” the soon-to-be father of two further ranted. “I’m sitting here, trying to talk about a story of peace, love and positivity, and everybody so they can f**king follow their own dreams and do what they want, and you being a b***h.” He went on for quite some time before deciding which attendee was guilty and having his team escort them out. Not everyone was impressed by the awkward moment, though some have praised Logic for demanding respect from his audience.

Things may not have gone exactly as planned during his stop in Austin earlier this month, but that hasn’t stopped the former Def Jam artist from pushing on. Just last week Logic experimented with an interesting new sound on his “Figure It Out” single. Check that out at the link below, and make sure to tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

