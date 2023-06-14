Ariane Davis Reportedly Arrested Following Fight

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member, Ariane Davis, was arrested yesterday according to reports. Davis allegedly got into a physical altercation at an NYC hotel, where police took her into custody. Davis’ attorney describes the incident as a domestic dispute. The fight reportedly took place around 5 a.m. on Monday morning at the Moxy Times Square in Manhattan. A call to 911 later led police to dispatch to scene, which was described as a verbal altercation that allegedly turned into a physical fight.

According to the reports, Davis and the woman were both staying at the hotel at the time of the incident. Police and prosecutors say that the 33-year-old woman who engaged in the alleged fight with Davis sustained minor injuries. Her injuries included scratches on her neck, as well as unspecified injuries to her hands. She also refused medical care at the scene of the incident.

Ariane Davis Booked For Attempted Assault

TV personality Ariane Davis attends the 2017 ONE Music Fest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Davis was arraigned on one count of attempted assault and one count of harassment at Manhattan criminal court after being taken into custody on Monday. Prosecutor Stephan Millan claimed that Davis made a statement to police who arrived to the scene that indicated she was guilty. He also stated that the officers “observed scratches on the victim’s neck.” Millan also went on to say that Davis and the woman have a “relationship together and live together.” He then requested that a temporary order of protection be filed, despite the victim not asking for one herself.

“I’ve spoken to the victim and she did state that she did not want a full temporary order of protection, that she is not in fear of her safety,” the prosecutor also claimed. “However, given the relationship with the party,” he continued, “the fact that the defendant already confessed to hitting the complaining victim, that she did hit the complaining victim, the people are requesting a full temporary order of protection.” Judge Soma Syed honored his request for a temporary order of protection, and Davis was later released from police custody. Davis is scheduled to appear again in court at the end of July.

