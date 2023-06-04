LaMelo Ball played just 36 games in the 2022/23 season. After suffering a number of ankle and shoulder injuries through the first months of the season, Ball was sidelined by an ankle fracture in February. It was part of a massive drop-off for the Hornets, who went from winning 43 games in 2021/22 to just 25 in 2022/23. In his 36 games, Ball averaged 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. However, the Hornets still went 13-23 during his 36 games.

Ball’s name is now becoming commonplace among trade rumors as, despite his injury history, the #3 pick in the 2020 Draft could still find a bright future in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Hornets could probably still net a decent package for Ball if they wanted to completely tank. However, Ball was gone viral for another reason in recent days.

LaMelo “Flexes” Terrible Watch

LaMelo turned a perfect good Cartier watch into a monstrosity. The watch is completely encrusted and looks a little like a sea mine, with a lot of random spikes and nodes. It’s ugly, impractical, and the only purpose it really serves is as a cry for help from a financial advisor. “LaMelo is a jewelers’ dream: Bad taste and deep pockets,” one Twitter user commented. No word on who customized the watch, but there’s every chance that they don’t want their name on this one.

Elsewhere, the watch has drawn comparisons to a number of pop culture icons. There are a lot of people calling it a “Bowser” watch, referencing Mario’s arch-enemy. Elsewhere, social media personality Ladidai noted it the piece should have been “King Triton’s watch in The Little Mermaid“. It does have that barnacled look that we all know is very much in vogue right now. It’s unknown how much Ball’s watch cost. However, we can safely safe that any amount is too much for that abstract sculpture of a timepiece. What do you think about Ball’s watch? Follow all the latest sports and style news here at HotNewHipHop.

