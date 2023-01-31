A woman only known as Jane Doe claims Marilyn Manson “groomed and sexually assaulted” her several times in the 1990s. Rolling Stone reported on the allegations that were listed in Doe’s lawsuit against the shock rocker. This is the latest controversy plaguing Manson, as he has been accused of rape, abuse, and assault for years.

This is reportedly the first sexual assault lawsuit from the early days of Manson’s fame. Doe, who also names Nothing Records and Interscope in her suit, says she met the singer in 1995 when she was 16. She was with her friends when she claims she waited to meet Manson outside his tour bus.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Lindsay Usich (L) and Marilyn Manson arrive at the Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The woman alleges Manson invited her “and one of the other younger girls” onto the bus and exchanged information.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit claims.

“One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff,” the suit adds. “Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f*ck off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Marilyn Manson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The accuser asserts she “began using drugs and alcohol shortly after,” continuing on for years. She also maintained a relationship with Manson, who she says asked “for explicit photos of her and her friends.”

It was also alleged that Manson’s record labels were well aware of his alleged behaviors. Manson issued a statement to Rolling Stone via his attorney, Howard King.

He claims the singer “does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago. He certainly was never intimate with her.”

King further called Doe’s story a “fabricated tale,“ adding, “even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers … Brian will not submit to this shakedown – and the courts won’t fall for it either.”

