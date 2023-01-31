Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA. At this point, every single person knows what he is capable of. He has delivered some incredible performances over the years, and he is a two-time champion. Overall, he could be considered a top 10 player of all time.

This season, Durant has experienced some injury issues and is currently out. However, he is expected to come back soon, just in time for the postseason. If the Nets can make a deep run, KD would certainly be on track to cement his legacy as one of the game’s top tier players.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives with the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant x Dunk Contest

Recently, Durant was on his podcast The ETCs where he spoke about the dunk contest. This year, the talent pool is slim as Mac McClung, Shaedon Sharpe, and Kenyon Martin Jr. are some of the people participating. As Durant explained, this is not going to get people to tune in.

“I think the stars need to come back,” Durant explained. “… It felt like it was stars every year when I was a kid.” This is certainly a true statement given the fact that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan have both participated in the dunk contest. Moreover, KD wants to see Zion Williamson and Ja Morant participate.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Until the big stars begin to participate again, the dunk contest will continue to feel less special. Hopefully, that begins to change, sooner rather than later.

