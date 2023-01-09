Kevin Durant is easily one of the best players in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, over the years, Durant has been injury prone. From Achilles injuries to knee issues, Durant has had to fight through a lot. Overall, this has made it hard for the star to find the consistency needed to carry a team to a title.

This season, Durant has been playing some of his best basketball. With Kyrie Irving by his side, he has shown tremendous poise, which is great news for the team. However, on Sunday night, he went down with a knee injury, this time after being toppled over by Jimmy Butler.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Luckily for Kevin Durant and the Nets, they still pulled out the win. Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and it was quite the performance by the point guard. As for Durant, he had an MRI on Monday morning where the team explored the damage done to his leg.

Kevin Durant Gets Good News

According to ESPN and Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant simply has an MCL sprain to his right knee. This means that he will not have to miss a significant amount of time. Instead, he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Subsequently, the Nets will determine whether or not he is in good enough shape to return.

While Kevin Durant did miss six weeks with a left MCL sprain a season ago, there’s optimism that this is a less severe injury unlikely to cost him more than a month on the sidelines, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Dd5jU6bZkd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2023

After winning 18 of their last 20 games, the Nets have built up a solid cushion in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, it will be a lot tougher to succeed without KD in the lineup. For now, it is up to Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to carry that load.

