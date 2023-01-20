Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever step on an NBA court. Having said that, he knows what it takes to be a high-level player. Furthermore, he understands what good sportsmanship looks like. After all, he has played in hundreds of NBA games.

Interestingly enough, everyone has a different view of what sportsmanship should be. However, one should probably stick to the opinions of those who have actually played the game at a high level. At the end of the day, they are the ones who have the best perspectives.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

We bring up the topic of sportsmanship because of a video that is currently going viral on Twitter. Below, you can find some third-grade players doing some unique celebrations after every basket. Overall, it feels as though they are already participating in hoop mixtape culture, which has rubbed some people the wrong way.

Kevin Durant Speaks

Kevin Durant was paying attention to the discourse on social media, and he decided to weigh in. As you will see, he doesn’t seem to think any of this is a problem. In fact, he believes the kids are just doing what they’ve been seeing on TV all their lives.

“As a kid, I remember, we did what we saw the pros do…good shit lil homies,” Durant wrote. Needless to say, these kids have earned the KD stamp of approval.

As a kid, I remember, we did what we saw the pros do…good shit lil homies https://t.co/0wthEMyG8G — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 20, 2023

While they may not be getting praise from anyone, some props from an actual NBA superstar are all that matter. Hopefully, KD’s words find their way back to these kids.

Let us know what you think of the clip above, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

