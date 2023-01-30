One of the most iconic shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Overall, this is a shoe that is a staple in any sneaker collection. If you are someone who loves shoes, you probably have at least one Air Force 1 model in your collection. Needless to say, this shoe has reached icon status.

Consequently, numerous other brands have tried to get Air Force 1 collaborations. After all, it is a great way to bring extra attention to your company. As it turns out, Tiffany & Co. is shaping up to be the next company with its very own Nike AF 1.

Nike Air Force 1 Low x Tiffany

In the images down below, you can find a sneak peek of this new Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. So far, no official images have been released. However, some people are starting to get their hands on this shoe. As you can tell, this shoe has that typical Tiffany flair.

Initially, the shoe begins with a gorgeous black suede upper to it. Additionally, the Nike swoosh has that typical Tiffany blue quality to it. From there, Tiffany is written on the tongue. Moreover, we get some black rope laces with a few leather elements added in for good measure.

Overall, this is definitely going to be a huge release for both Nike and Tiffany. However, these will be hard to cop as the price tag has reportedly been set at $400 USD. That is a lot to spend on some shoes, especially since these are a fairly basic color scheme. Only time will tell whether or not sneakerheads agree.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, it is believed that the shoe will be dropping sometime in the Spring, according to Sole Retriever. However, an official release date has not yet been revealed. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

