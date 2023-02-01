Tiffany & Co. is one of the biggest brands in the world. Over the years, they have teamed up with the likes of Nike for some pretty massive sneakers. Overall, fans have enjoyed these collaborations quite a bit. This is especially true of the legendary Tiffany Dunk.

Now, however, Tiffany is trying to find a way to one-up themselves. After all, they have delivered so many great shoes over the years, that it makes sense they would be looking to drop something new. As it turns out, they are doing just that with the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Image via Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Co. x Nike AF 1 Low

Recently, Tiffany Co. decided to drop the official images of their brand-new collaboration. These kicks clearly have that Tiffany flair to them, and it will be interesting to see how sneakerheads respond. After all, Nike and Tiffany already have a storied past.

Firstly, you can see how this shoe begins with a black suede upper. There is even black on the laces which contain a mixture of rope and leather. Furthermore, the sneaker has a Tiffany blue Nike swoosh, which brings the entire look together. Overall, you cannot go wrong with something like this.

Nike Air Force 1 Low – Image via Tiffany & Co.

In addition to the shoes, Tiffany will be dropping a silver referee whistle, a toothbrush, a shoe horn, and even dubraes. Needless to say, both brands are truly going all out with this latest collaboration, and why not? Tiffany is a brand known for luxury and their collab with Nike should ultimately reflect that.

Release Details

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will officially drop on March 7th through the SNKRS app as well as various Tiffany locations. Moreover, these shoes are going to cost $400 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

