Jake Paul says that he’s going to knock Tommy Fury unconscious during their upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia, next month. During an interview with Sky Sports, Paul predicted exactly how the match is going to go.

“I want to become a world champion,” Paul told the outlet. “I’m going to become a world champion and these fights are all just stepping stones to get there. I’m slowly improving.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul VS. Anesongib press conference at Beauty & Essex on January 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

From there, Paul explained how he is “starting to really, really get this sport” and looked ahead to his future. He argued that he will become a “dominant world champion” one day.

“You can expect Fury face down on the canvas, unconscious and it’s going to happen fast. Get your popcorn but don’t blink,” Paul continued. “They hate on me beating Tyron Woodley. They hate on me beating Anderson Silva, not understanding that they are both 10 times better boxers than Tommy Fury.”

He further said: “So the critics and the sheep who believe Jake Paul hasn’t fought a real boxer, someone his age, they’re technically right and this checks that off. So that’s going to be fun to shut those people up.”

“The kid is good but he’s not great and he’s never been in there with someone who wants it more than him,” Paul added.

“I’m hyper-competitive and I want to be the best at whatever it is that I do,” he continued. “So I feel like my whole entire life has led me up to this moment and to come in with a different sort of narrative, through YouTube and Disney Channel and to change the sport of boxing, how the promotion’s done, how the fighters are paid, how the events are looking, that to me excites me, to innovate in this sport that has needed it for the past decade or so.”

“I’m excited to help this sport,” Paul concluded.

Check out Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury on February 26.

