Russell Wilson had himself a pretty awful season with the Denver Broncos. It was one of those seasons that had people hitting Wilson with some hilarious memes. Overall, the Broncos looked pitiful and they even had to fire their head coach after just a few games.

If you are a Wilson fan, you are essentially begging for him to bounce back next season. After all, he is a QB who is very much capable of being MVP-caliber. Although, it is going to take a lot of hard work for him to get back to his output with the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after his team’s touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson & Future

Luckily, Wilson has a stable home life that allows him to have some support. The offseason has already begun for Russ, and he has been working out with his family. This includes his stepson, who just so happens to be Ciara and Future’s child.

The younger Future has showcased a ton of interest in football over the years. He has worked out with Russ on occasion and has shown some prowess in throwing the football. Now, however, he appears to be making a case as a ride receiver. Down below, you can find a video in which he makes numerous one-handed catches. Consequently, Wilson had to note that Future “has crazy hands.”

Future is still very young, so he won’t be able to make that much of an impression just yet. However, if he continues to get this kind of training, perhaps he will find himself at a good college, much like his step-father. Subsequently, we could very well see him in an NFL jersey.

