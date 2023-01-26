There’s hardly ever a dull moment on Akademiks’ stream — even if he falls asleep. Though Ak typically only has guests call in during his stream, he wasn’t alone on a recent stream.

As Akademiks discussed the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case, a woman, who many believe is his girlfriend, began hurling things at him during the stream. At one point, Akademiks gets hit in the face with a Red Bull can. Then, the tension builds up and the woman takes a raw egg and smashes it in Ak’s face. Surprisingly, no one noticed immediately as it happened but Ak was left speechless.

They really egged Akademiks while he was streaming 😭 pic.twitter.com/qAgAPdKepo — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) January 25, 2023

Aside from the recent egging, Akademiks and Blueface have continued to throw shots at each other. Following Blueface and Chrisean Rock of public disputes, Akademiks and Blue began to criticize each other of their rap careers and money. Ultimately, it hit a boiling point, and Blueface proposed that they enter the ring to settle their differences.

“Fight the 10 Ni***as who piped ya girl out + the the girl who keep beating ur ass and IM100% down Nigga. MMA shit,” Akademiks wrote. “Imma buy ur foreclosure house and kick u and ur child and the mother of ur child out and the 10 niggas she done f*cked!!!!!”

Akademiks later doubled down, adding that he has $50K to determine whether Blue’s the father of Chrisean Rock’s child.

“I got $5 K per N***a who F*cked BLUEFACE girl who down to get on my twitch stream breaking it down how it happened,” Akademiks continued. “F*ck maury. BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke Ass N***ga BLUEFACE . Im pledging $50k for this effort. WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant.”

In response, Blue wrote, “Ak is offering 5k to 10 n****s to take the fade for him. I must be the big bad wolf or some cuz he was so gangsta for lil baby.”