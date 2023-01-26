Lovers of UK rap will be happy to know that Jeshi and NxxxxxS cooked up some major heat this week. On Thursday (January 26), the duo dropped off their “Grub” single, which finds the former channelling Skepta’s flow while rapping about the struggles of today’s youth from a nostalgic lens.

N-Five X’s, for his part, held down production on this joint. The Paris-based multi-talent chiefly used drill elements paired with melancholic keys.

Speaking on how “Grub” came to be, NxxxxxS says, “I met Jeshi in Paris around a year ago after he just performed here and we took the time to do a studio session.”

“It was super easy and quick to work with him. I really love making piano beats and mixing them with hard drums and bass, because it always adds a special feeling. I think here it mixes perfectly with Jeshi’s lyrics and gives the vibe of a kinda nostalgic/cold life that young people in London feel,” he additionally told Variance Magazine.

Other recent arrivals from the producer include “HEAD! SHOT!,” “Saint-Laurent,” and “No Witness,” all of which hit streamers in 2022. As for the rapper, he’s been growing his fan base thanks to his Universal Credit album.

Landing in May of last year, the 13-track release worked with the likes of Fredwave and Pbongjayar, carrying most of the titles with his own undeniably impressive rhymes.

Stream NxxxxxS’ “Grub” featuring Jeshi on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check back in this weekend for more new releases on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlist updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

No money, my rent ain’t paid I’m late

I’m tip-toein’ on the estate, wait

Who’s that on my front gate? Floor eight

I’ll scope from the rooftop, hopped out like slate

[Via]