Young Greatness: Jury Convicts Man Of Rapper’s Murder
A jury found Donald Reaux guilty of Young Greatness’s murder.
A jury in New Orleans handed down a guilty verdict in the murder of Theodore Jones, better known as rapper Young Greatness
The court found 43-year-old Donald Reaux guilty of second-degree murder after the shooting of Young Greatness. The jury deliberated for eight hours before handing over their verdict.
During the three-day trial, prosecutors argued that Reaux intended on robbing the rapper of cannabis but used two teenagers to set up Jones. They said Reaux gave the two teenagers, Lovance Wix and Donny Maxwell, handguns and informed them to wait behind a dumpster at a Waffle House. Prosecutors claimed Reaux wanted to meet Young Greatness inside of the restaurant.
From there, Wix and Maxwell approached Greatness as he entered his car and shot him in the back. Jones managed to leave the vehicle but died in the parking lot shortly after.
Maxwell admitted that he fired the bullet that killed Greatness, though Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Strauss said the blood was on Reaux’s hands. “It’s that man’s fault,” she told the court, per NOLA.com.
Ultimately, security footage captured Reaux leaving in a vehicle with his girlfriend that trailed behind Wix and Maxwell.
Reaux was also found guilty of obstruction of justice, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the jury convicted him of conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Reaux will return to court on Feb. 8th for his sentencing. Judge Camille Buras will hand down a mandatory life sentence.
Wix previously pleaded guilty to his crimes, including armed robbery and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. A judge sentenced him to 20 years. Meanwhile, Maxwell’s sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 31st. He also pleaded guilty to his crimes.