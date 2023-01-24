A jury in New Orleans handed down a guilty verdict in the murder of Theodore Jones, better known as rapper Young Greatness

The court found 43-year-old Donald Reaux guilty of second-degree murder after the shooting of Young Greatness. The jury deliberated for eight hours before handing over their verdict.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Rapper Young Greatness attends the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

During the three-day trial, prosecutors argued that Reaux intended on robbing the rapper of cannabis but used two teenagers to set up Jones. They said Reaux gave the two teenagers, Lovance Wix and Donny Maxwell, handguns and informed them to wait behind a dumpster at a Waffle House. Prosecutors claimed Reaux wanted to meet Young Greatness inside of the restaurant.

From there, Wix and Maxwell approached Greatness as he entered his car and shot him in the back. Jones managed to leave the vehicle but died in the parking lot shortly after.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Young Greatness attends a Party at Amora Lounge on October 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Maxwell admitted that he fired the bullet that killed Greatness, though Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Strauss said the blood was on Reaux’s hands. “It’s that man’s fault,” she told the court, per NOLA.com.

Ultimately, security footage captured Reaux leaving in a vehicle with his girlfriend that trailed behind Wix and Maxwell.

Reaux was also found guilty of obstruction of justice, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the jury convicted him of conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 18: Rapper Young Greatness attends the Commision Kickoff Weekend at Josephine Lounge on November 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Reaux will return to court on Feb. 8th for his sentencing. Judge Camille Buras will hand down a mandatory life sentence.

Wix previously pleaded guilty to his crimes, including armed robbery and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. A judge sentenced him to 20 years. Meanwhile, Maxwell’s sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 31st. He also pleaded guilty to his crimes.

[Via]