It’s been a long time coming for Young Greatness. Underrated for way too long, the rapper born Theodore Jones is finally popping off in a big way with his banging single, “Moolah,” released in 2015. This street classic, which spent 7 long weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, has had the whole industry blowing up the NOLA-rapper’s phone in anticipation of his debut album. “Moolah” has been remixed by the likes of Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti, but the 31-year-old rapper has no plans of riding a superstar’s coattails to fame. Young Greatness has been putting in work since he was a little kid, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down the hustle anytime soon.