India Royale just shut down pregnancy rumors via her social media apps after they swirled around the Internet. Moreover, the recently single influencer showed off her slim physique in a short Instagram live clip. After fans spotted her wearing a loose-fitted shirt, many thought that she was expecting.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Recording Artist Lil Durk (r) and India Royale (l) attend the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

“No baby, guys,” she said on her very brief Instagram live session while displaying her stomach. “Tummy on flat-flat.” Still, it’s been relatively quiet on the news end for the 27-year-old since her split from Lil Durk. With that in mind, people might just be looking for signs wherever they can find them. Regardless, many in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s report post made some funny observations about the situation.

“Being a celebrity is a lot because why are you taking pictures of me at McDonald’s and calling me pregnant ,” one user commented. Another wrote, “McDonald’s equals pregnancy? I’m confused,” referring to where fans spotted the loose shirt.

Moreover, a few users felt the need to bring up her ex, The Voice. Of course, it’s unclear who would’ve fathered this mystery baby, but people had their ideas. “Durk spreaded that rumor,” someone commented with a slew of laughing emojis. However, some were a little less charmed by the rumors. “The fact the women feel the need to prove to strangers that they’re not pregnant is sad, stay out ppls business,” a user added.

Lil Durk missing his ex fiancé India Royale.👀💔 He tagged her in this now deleted TikTok. pic.twitter.com/6YNmX5Ln9O — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 15, 2022

Furthermore, rumors swirled around Royale’s baby-carrying status for years. In fact, she even acknowledged her comically long history of dealing with hearsay in a recent tweet.

“Year 4 of me being pregnant,” she wrote. “Where the babies going?”

Meanwhile, life seems to be going great for the social media darling since her breakup with Durkio. While they still connect for family events and important quality time, she’s well on her own way.

However, what do you think of India Royale shutting down pregnancy rumors in her own cheeky way? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for more pop culture gossip, or takedowns of speculative hearsay.