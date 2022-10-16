It seems the Lil Durk & India Royale relationship drama isn’t yet wrapped up. Readers may remember that, amid breakup rumors, Lil Durk said that India is his “forever,” adding the message “welcome to death row b***h” to an Instagram story. It seems Durkio had another similar sentiment to share yesterday, as he posted and deleted a TikTok that tagged India and had audio of a snippet with the bar “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fans were quick to notice that India was tagged in the video, which Durk captioned “The Voice x The Blessing” with a heart eyes emoji and #india. The context is a bit unclear here, but given what he’s said in the past, the Chicago MC might be taking a shot at her as much as he is shooting his shot with her. India has not responded to the video, so we can’t be sure of whether it’s a shoutout or a plead to come back.

A lot of people were very upset about the breakup online, and many have checked in since then to voice concern for The Voice. “Check on Lil Durk,” one user tweeted, “I ain’t heard from since India left she put the voice on mute.”

Lil Durk was also seen for the first time since the breakup, pictured with his father Dontay Banks or Big Durk in the above post. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on The Voice and his muse, and check out some fan reactions to Durk’s deleted TikTok message for India Royale below.