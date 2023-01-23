Another weekend of new music has come and gone, but there are still more fresh releases to be heard. On Monday (January 23), Austrian artist Dave Okumu shared his four-track EP, The Intolerable Suffering Of (The) Other, complete with help from Wesley Joseph, ESKA, Kwabs, and more.

In late November, the artist dropped You Survived So I Might Live as an EP, also consisting of four songs. That marked the first of four parts to come from Okumu, with his full-length project expected to arrive in April.

Dave Okumu performs on stage at the Womad Festival at Charlton Park on July 25, 2014 in Wiltshire, United Kingdom. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images)

The 2022 release saw features from Grace Jones and Wesley Joseph on titles like “Two Things” and “Blood Ah Go Run.”

Additionally, Tom Skinner helps out on the drums while Nick Ramm works on the keys and Aviram Barath shows out on the synth.

Previously, Okumu fronted the Mercury Prize-nominated group, The Invisible. He’s also connected with artists like Amy Winehouse, St. Vincent, Theo Parish, and Anna Calvi. Later on he would mentor and record with Adele, Tony Allen, Jessie Ware, and his aforementioned hero, Grace Jones.

On his latest release, Okumu has declared his focus track as “Black Firework,” though all four titles are undoubtedly worth listening to.

Stream Dave Okumu’s The Intolerable Suffering Of (The) Other EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more hot new releases on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update here.

The Intolerable Suffering Of (The) Other Tracklist:

My Negritude (with Anthony Joseph) The Cost (with Kwabs) Prison (with Wesley Joseph) Black Firework (with Wesley Joseph, ESKA, and Kwabs)

[Via]