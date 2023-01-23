Run-DMC will be performing their final concert to coincide with an upcoming documentary. Speaking with Rock the Bells, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels revealed that they will be holding the show at New York’s Madison Square Garden later this year.

“Run-DMC is over,” he said. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

NEW YORK – CIRCA 1986: Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels and Jam Master Jay of the hip-hop group “Run DMC” pose for a portrait in circa 1986 in New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April,” DMC continued. “It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-DMC’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

As for the concert, DMC teased bringing out Ice-T, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

“The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band,” he added. “We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show.”

DMC also compared the documentary to Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2017 HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones.

“We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder,” he said. “It’s going to be a live production. Run-DMC’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”

The announcement comes after what would’ve been Jam Master Jay’s 58th birthday.

Be on the lookout for more information regarding Run-DMC’s final concert in the weeks to come.

A contriver of style, flare and all things cool. The band, the sound, the glue. Happy birthday to our brother Jason ‘Jam Master Jay’ Mizell! #ripjmj #yojay



“THE BEST DJ IN THE US OF A!!”

🙏🏾🐐🎧🎤 pic.twitter.com/xoswvOAK6m — RUN DMC (@OfficialRunDMC) January 21, 2023

[Via]